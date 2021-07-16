Soccer-Asian champions Ulsan sign South Korea international Yun
Asian champions Ulsan Hyundai have signed South Korea international Yun Il-lok on a free transfer from French side Montpellier. Yun previously played for FC Seoul, who he helped reach the final of the 2013 Asian Champions League and where he won the K-League title in 2016.
Asian champions Ulsan Hyundai have signed South Korea international Yun Il-Lok on a free transfer from the French side Montpellier. Ulsan announced the deal for the 29-year-old on their official social media accounts as coach Hong Myung-bo bolsters his squad ahead of the knockout rounds of the continental club championship.
Hong's team is due to face Japanese champions Kawasaki Frontale in the Round of 16 in September after coming through the group phase with a perfect record. Yun previously played for FC Seoul, who he helped reach the final of the 2013 Asian Champions League and where he won the K-League title in 2016.
