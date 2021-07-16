Left Menu

Soccer-Asian champions Ulsan sign South Korea international Yun

Asian champions Ulsan Hyundai have signed South Korea international Yun Il-lok on a free transfer from French side Montpellier. Yun previously played for FC Seoul, who he helped reach the final of the 2013 Asian Champions League and where he won the K-League title in 2016.

Reuters | Updated: 16-07-2021 12:14 IST | Created: 16-07-2021 12:10 IST
Soccer-Asian champions Ulsan sign South Korea international Yun
  • Country:
  • Korea Rep

Asian champions Ulsan Hyundai have signed South Korea international Yun Il-Lok on a free transfer from the French side Montpellier. Ulsan announced the deal for the 29-year-old on their official social media accounts as coach Hong Myung-bo bolsters his squad ahead of the knockout rounds of the continental club championship.

Hong's team is due to face Japanese champions Kawasaki Frontale in the Round of 16 in September after coming through the group phase with a perfect record. Yun previously played for FC Seoul, who he helped reach the final of the 2013 Asian Champions League and where he won the K-League title in 2016.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Meghalaya CM launches face recognition Mobile App for pensioners

Meghalaya CM launches face recognition Mobile App for pensioners

 India
2
Facebook says Iran-based hackers used site to target U.S. military personnel

Facebook says Iran-based hackers used site to target U.S. military personnel

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: The U.S. warns SpaceX its new Texas launch site tower not yet approved; Over 10,000 species risk extinction in Amazon, says landmark report and more

Science News Roundup: The U.S. warns SpaceX its new Texas launch site tower ...

 Global
4
Microsoft's new cloud offering to help organizations achieve sustainability goals

Microsoft's new cloud offering to help organizations achieve sustainability ...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021