Left Menu

Italian club Spezia hit with 2-year transfer ban by FIFA

PTI | Zurich | Updated: 16-07-2021 18:13 IST | Created: 16-07-2021 17:48 IST
Italian club Spezia hit with 2-year transfer ban by FIFA
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

American-owned Italian club Spezia was hit with a two-year transfer ban by FIFA on Friday for breaking transfer rules when it recruited young players from Africa.

FIFA said the case involved the Serie A club ''bringing several Nigerian minors into Italy using a scheme aimed at circumventing (transfer of minor rules) as well as national immigration law.'' The ban in registering new players runs through the 2022-23 season, and the club must also pay a fine of 500,000 Swiss francs (USD 544,000), FIFA said.

It was unclear when the incidents took place or when FIFA began an investigation that also involved lower-tier clubs USD Lavagnese 1919 and Valdivara 5 Terre.

United States investor Robert Platek bought the club in February.

Spezia placed 15th in Serie A last season and appointed former Italy midfielder Thiago Motta as coach this month.

The club can appeal the sanction and ask for the punishment to be frozen pending a hearing.

That could allow Spezia to register new signings during the current transfer window that is open through August.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Meghalaya CM launches face recognition Mobile App for pensioners

Meghalaya CM launches face recognition Mobile App for pensioners

 India
2
Facebook says Iran-based hackers used site to target U.S. military personnel

Facebook says Iran-based hackers used site to target U.S. military personnel

 Global
3
Microsoft's new cloud offering to help organizations achieve sustainability goals

Microsoft's new cloud offering to help organizations achieve sustainability ...

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: The U.S. warns SpaceX its new Texas launch site tower not yet approved; Over 10,000 species risk extinction in Amazon, says landmark report and more

Science News Roundup: The U.S. warns SpaceX its new Texas launch site tower ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021