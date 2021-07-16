Left Menu

Kevin Love out; US basketball now to replace 2 players

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 16-07-2021 21:18 IST | Created: 16-07-2021 21:18 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

Kevin Love has withdrawn from the Olympics because of a calf injury, forcing the U.S. basketball team to replace two players on its roster.

Love's agent, Jeff Schwartz, confirmed the Cleveland Cavalier forward's withdrawal Friday. It was first reported by ESPN.

Love's withdrawal comes a day after the Americans announced the Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal would miss the Olympics because he was in health and safety protocols.

The Americans canceled their exhibition against Australia scheduled for Friday night because of health and safety concerns.

