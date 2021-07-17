Left Menu

Motor racing-Hamilton qualifies fastest for F1's new Saturday sprint

Seven-times world champion Lewis Hamilton will start Formula One's first Saturday sprint from the front of the grid after lapping fastest in a Friday qualifying session at his home British Grand Prix.

Reuters | Updated: 17-07-2021 00:16 IST | Created: 17-07-2021 00:04 IST
Motor racing-Hamilton qualifies fastest for F1's new Saturday sprint
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

Seven-times world champion Lewis Hamilton will start Formula One's first Saturday sprint from the front of the grid after lapping fastest in a Friday qualifying session at his home British Grand Prix. The winner of Saturday's 17-lap dash around the Silverstone circuit will take the official pole position for Sunday's main event in front of a sell-out crowd expected to number more than 140,000.

Hamilton, who can count on the support of a fervent crowd that rose to salute the Mercedes driver as he went top, will be joined on the front row by Red Bull's championship leader Max Verstappen. Verstappen leads Hamilton by 32 points after nine races but the Briton has won his home grand prix a record seven times already and cannot be counted out.

Hamilton's team mate Valtteri Bottas, who played a team role in helping punch a hole in the air to give the Briton a slipstream, qualified third with Ferrari's Charles Leclerc fourth. The new format is being trialled at Silverstone and two other circuits that have yet to be decided to provide more excitement over the three days.

If deemed a success, it will be expanded to more rounds next season. The feel good story of the session was Britain's George Russell, who drew a huge cheer from his home crowd when he qualified his struggling Williams a hugely impressive eighth for Saturday's grid.

Friday's qualifying replaced the usual second practice session.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Rising cybersecurity concerns driving government IT modernization: IBM study

Rising cybersecurity concerns driving government IT modernization: IBM study

 United States
2
AP to launch flagship startup promotion scheme

AP to launch flagship startup promotion scheme

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Biogen Alzheimer's drug hits roadblocks with some hospitals, insurers; India's daily COVID-19 infections rise by 38,949 and more

Health News Roundup: Biogen Alzheimer's drug hits roadblocks with some hospi...

 Global
4
FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STATE BANK OF INDIA HERE.

FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STAT...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021