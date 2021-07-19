Sports News Roundup: Blue Jays blank Rangers twice in DH sweep; U.S. Olympic gymnast who tested positive is team alternate and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Olympics - Irish gymnast leaps on cardboard beds at Athletes Village to bust 'anti-sex' myth

Irish gymnast Rhys McClenaghan has debunked the idea that the cardboard-framed beds for athletes in the Tokyo Olympic Village were not strong enough to withstand vigorous activity and were therefore "anti-sex" - by recording himself leaping up and down on the one in his room. Organisers said athletes competing in the Games would sleep on bed frames made from recyclable cardboard and mattresses made of polyethylene materials that would be reused to make plastic products after the Games.

Olympics-Tokyo Games village safe, positive COVID-19 cases to be expected - expert

The Tokyo Olympic Games have had their share of positive coronavirus cases before they open, but health expert Brian McCloskey says they were to be expected and are lower than initially imagined at this stage. U.S. tennis player Coco Gauff tested positive for COVID-19 before her departure. Other athletes have tested positive at the airport after arriving in Japan or once inside the bubble that is the athletes' village.

MLB roundup: Blue Jays blank Rangers twice in DH sweep

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. hit his second career grand slam to lead a four-homer barrage and the Toronto Blue Jays completed a doubleheader shutout sweep of the visiting Texas Rangers with a 10-0 victory Sunday afternoon at Buffalo, N.Y. Randal Grichuk added a two-run home run and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and George Springer each had solo shots for the Blue Jays who swept the three-game series.

U.S. Olympic gymnast who tested positive is team alternate

One of the alternate, or replacement, gymnasts for the U.S. team has tested positive for the coronavirus, but the main team has moved to separate accommodation and is continuing preparation for the Olympics, USA Gymnastics said on Monday. A Japanese official had earlier said one member of the U.S. gymnastics delegation in her teens had tested positive and had one close contact, but declined to give further details.

Olympics-Organisers warn participants against eating out over COVID-19 risks

Organisers of the Tokyo Olympics have warned accredited participants against visiting restaurants that open after 8 p.m. or serve alcohol, citing a "grave reputational risk", according to the note they sent out. Japan has declared a state of emergency for Tokyo that will run through its hosting of the Olympics. Public concern has grown that staging an event with tens of thousands of overseas athletes, officials and journalists could accelerate infection rates in Japan's capital and introduce variants that are more infectious or deadlier.

Motor racing-Hamilton subjected to racist abuse online after British GP

Lewis Hamilton was subjected to racist abuse online after winning the British Grand Prix, with social media firm Facebook saying on Monday it had removed a number of comments on Instagram. The seven-times world champion celebrated a record eighth British Grand Prix victory on Sunday at Silverstone after fighting back from a 10-second penalty for a first-lap collision that ended up with title rival Max Verstappen in hospital.

Exclusive-Olympics-Athletics-Advances in spike technology are laughable and unfair, says Bolt

Usain Bolt said that advances in spike technology that could help wipe out his world records are laughable and that the new shoes also give an unfair advantage over any athletes not wearing them. After athletes ripped through the record books in distance running with carbon-plated, thick-soled shoes, the technology has now moved into sprint spikes, where - although there is less time in a race for the advantage to make an impact - it is still enough to make a difference.

Olympics-Tennis-Prospect of making history will outweigh empty seats -Djokovic

The prospect of winning an Olympic gold medal for Serbia outweighs the disappointment of playing in an empty venue at the Tokyo games, the men's world tennis number one Novak Djokovic said on Monday. Djokovic considered pulling out of the Olympics due to COVID-19-related restrictions after winning Wimbledon this month but decided to head to Japan for what he called patriotic reasons.

Olympic sponsor Toyota passes on Games TV commercials amid lacklustre support in Japan

Tokyo 2020 sponsor Toyota will not run Olympics-related TV commercials amid lacklustre public support for the Olympics, with two-thirds of Japanese doubting organisers can keep the Games safe during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a local media poll. Chief Executive Officer of Toyota Motor Corp, Akio Toyoda, and other executives will not attend the opening ceremony either, Toyota said on Monday.

Motor racing-Hamilton might not have won without race being stopped

Lewis Hamilton might not have won his home British Grand Prix on Sunday without the race being halted after he and Red Bull's Max Verstappen collided on the opening lap, according to Mercedes trackside engineering director Andrew Shovlin. The seven-times world champion won his home race for the eighth time, slashing Verstappen's overall lead in the championship from 33 points to eight.

