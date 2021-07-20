Left Menu

Beach Handball-Norway fined for wearing shorts instead of bikini bottoms

Reuters | Updated: 20-07-2021 21:41 IST | Created: 20-07-2021 21:41 IST
Beach Handball-Norway fined for wearing shorts instead of bikini bottoms

Norway's beach handball team has been fined 1,500 euros ($1,764) for being improperly dressed after the women wore shorts instead of bikini bottoms at a European championship match in Bulgaria. The European Handball Federation (EHF) said in a statement that its disciplinary commission had dealt with "a case of improper clothing" in the bronze medal match against Spain.

It added that the shorts were "not according to the Athlete Uniform Regulations defined in the IHF Beach Handball Rules of the Game." The fine, worked out at 150 euros per player, was criticised by the Norwegian federation while the country's sports minister Abid Raja said it was "completely ridiculous" and attitudes needed to change.

The Norwegian federation said on Twitter it was proud of the women for standing up and saying enough was enough. "We at NHF stand behind you and support you. Together we will continue to fight to change the rules for clothing, so that players can play in the clothes they are comfortable with," it added.

Beach Handball's rules stipulate that female players must wear tops and bikini bottoms. Men wear tank tops and shorts. "Athletes’ uniforms and accessories contribute to helping athletes increase their performance as well as remain coherent with the sportive and attractive image of the sport," the uniform regulations add.

"Female athletes must wear bikini bottoms...with a close fit and cut on an upward angle toward the top of the leg."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Vietnam says agrees tech transfers on Russian, U.S. COVID-19 vaccines

Vietnam says agrees tech transfers on Russian, U.S. COVID-19 vaccines

 Global
2
Isgec Heavy Engineering bags order from Russian firm

Isgec Heavy Engineering bags order from Russian firm

 India
3
All-party meeting on COVID: Sources say some parties sought expediting process for getting international recognition to Covaxin.

All-party meeting on COVID: Sources say some parties sought expediting proce...

 India
4
Google celebrates Colombian Independence Day with a doodle on July 20

Google celebrates Colombian Independence Day with a doodle on July 20

 Colombia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021