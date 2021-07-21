Left Menu

Soccer-Wales keeper Hennessey joins Burnley

The 34-year-old former Wolverhampton Wanderers keeper, whose deal includes the option of an extra year, will be a back-up to England international Nick Pope. Hennessey has played 96 times for Wales, six games behind the country's appearance record holder defender Chris Gunter, and made 181 Premier League appearances for Palace and Wolves.

Soccer-Wales keeper Hennessey joins Burnley

Welsh international goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey has joined Burnley on a two-year contract as a free agent after leaving fellow Premier League club Crystal Palace. The 34-year-old former Wolverhampton Wanderers keeper, whose deal includes the option of an extra year, will be a back-up to England international Nick Pope.

Hennessey has played 96 times for Wales, six games behind the country's appearance record holder defender Chris Gunter, and made 181 Premier League appearances for Palace and Wolves. He was a member of Wales' Euro 2020 squad and is Burnley's second close-season signing after defender Nathan Collins.

(Writing by Ken Ferris; Editing by Toby Davis)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

