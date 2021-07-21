Soccer-Wales keeper Hennessey joins Burnley
The 34-year-old former Wolverhampton Wanderers keeper, whose deal includes the option of an extra year, will be a back-up to England international Nick Pope. Hennessey has played 96 times for Wales, six games behind the country's appearance record holder defender Chris Gunter, and made 181 Premier League appearances for Palace and Wolves.
Welsh international goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey has joined Burnley on a two-year contract as a free agent after leaving fellow Premier League club Crystal Palace.
Hennessey has played 96 times for Wales, six games behind the country's appearance record holder defender Chris Gunter, and made 181 Premier League appearances for Palace and Wolves. He was a member of Wales' Euro 2020 squad and is Burnley's second close-season signing after defender Nathan Collins.
