Taking IPL's remarkable journey to UAE again, says Jay Shah

Jay Shah, the Secretary of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Wednesday said that the board is taking the Indian Premier League's (IPL) remarkable journey to the UAE again.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-07-2021 21:28 IST | Created: 21-07-2021 21:28 IST
Jay Shah with Sheikh Nahayan Mabarak Al Nahyan (Photo/ Jay Shah Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
Jay Shah, the Secretary of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Wednesday said that the board is taking the Indian Premier League's (IPL) remarkable journey to the UAE again. Shah met Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, United Arab Emirates Ministry of Culture, Youth, and Social Development and Khalid Al Zarooni.

The BCCI Secretary posted the photos on Twitter and he captioned the post as: "Taking @IPL's remarkable journey to the #UAE again! Thank you, H.E. Sheikh Nahayan Mabarak Al Nahyan & Khalid Al Zarooni for your lasting friendship and vision. We will overcome trying times and challenges, together." The IPL's 14th edition will be completed in the UAE. The IPL is set to get underway on September 19 and the final is to be played on October 15.

Following discussions between the BCCI, Caribbean Premier League (CPL), and Cricket West Indies (CWI), the dates of this year's T20 tournament have been amended. The CPL will now start on August 26 and will conclude on September 15. "This year's tournament will be played in St Kitts and Nevis with all 33 matches taking place at Warner Park," stated an official release. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

