Soccer-Inter join Arsenal in withdrawing from U.S. tour due to COVID-19 concerns
Inter Milan have followed Arsenal in cancelling their pre-season tour to the United States for the Florida Cup due to COVID-19 concerns, the Italian Serie A champions said on Wednesday.
Inter Milan have followed Arsenal in cancelling their pre-season tour to the United States for the Florida Cup due to COVID-19 concerns, the Italian Serie A champions said on Wednesday. Arsenal decided on Tuesday against travelling to the U.S. for the tournament due to a "a small number of positive COVID tests" at the north London club.
Inter were scheduled to face Arsenal on Sunday, with the winner facing the victor in Everton's game against Colombian outfit Millonarios on July 28. "FC Internazionale Milano announce that they will not be travelling to the USA for the Florida Cup due to the current risks involved in international travel as a result of the spread of the pandemic, risks that have already caused Arsenal F.C. to withdraw from participation," an Inter statement read.
Inter, under new coach Simone Inzaghi, begin their league title defence with a home match against Genoa on Aug. 21.
