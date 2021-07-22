Left Menu

COVID-19: Premier League players and staff face compulsory vaccination

COVID-19 vaccination is set to be compulsory for all the Premier League players and staff in the UK for the upcoming 2021-2022 season.

ANI | London | Updated: 22-07-2021 15:00 IST | Created: 22-07-2021 15:00 IST
COVID-19: Premier League players and staff face compulsory vaccination
Premier League 2021/2022 ball (Photo: Premier League) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

COVID-19 vaccination is set to be compulsory for all the Premier League players and staff in the UK for the upcoming 2021-2022 season as per a report in the Daily Mail. Earlier this week it was reported that fans will require a 'COVID passport' in order to attend league games next season, in order to return to full crowds.

Now as per Daily Mail, players will have to have had both doses of their vaccination by October 1, giving those who are yet to have both another 10 weeks to do so. Currently, only two of the 20 Premier League clubs have succeeded in vaccinating all of their staff. Earlier this month during the Euro 2020, UK's Prime Minister Boris Johnson informed that the fans can return to sporting events. Crowds have either been kept out entirely or allowed in severely restricted numbers since the pandemic took hold in the UK in March last year.

Boris Johnson, alongside chief medical officer Professor Chris Whitty and chief scientific adviser Sir Patrick Vallance then announced that social distancing will end while mandatory mask-wearing will also be scrapped -- although guidance suggested people might choose to do so in "enclosed and crowded places." In June, the 2021/22 Premier League fixtures of all 380 matches were released by the league. Premier League champions Manchester City will get their 2021/22 title defence underway at Tottenham Hotspur when the new season kicks off on the weekend of August 14.

Following last season's truncated campaign, the league has returned to its usual format this season, comprising 34 weekends, three midweeks, and one bank holiday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
EXCLUSIVE-UK's BT takes multi-million pound stake in cyber firm Safe Security

EXCLUSIVE-UK's BT takes multi-million pound stake in cyber firm Safe Securit...

 United Kingdom
2
IOC, GAIL may buy shares if open offer for Petronet, IGL gets triggered

IOC, GAIL may buy shares if open offer for Petronet, IGL gets triggered

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Catalent plans $100 million expansion at vaccine plant in Italy; Olympics-WHO head Tedros backs Tokyo Games amid pandemic and more

Health News Roundup: Catalent plans $100 million expansion at vaccine plant ...

 Global
4
Safe Security raises $33mn funding led by UK's BT Group

Safe Security raises $33mn funding led by UK's BT Group

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021