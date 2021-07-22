Left Menu

Praggnanandhaa holds Vachier-Lagrave to draw in game one, Vidit wins

PTI | Sochi | Updated: 22-07-2021 22:04 IST | Created: 22-07-2021 22:04 IST
  • Country:
  • Russia

Young Indian Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa held highly-rated Frenchman Maxime Vachier-Lagrave in the first game of the two-game mini-match in the men's fourth round of the FIDE chess World Cup here on Thursday.

Vidit Santosh Gujrathi took a huge step towards securing a berth in round five, by winning the first game against Jeffery Xiong (US) in 49 moves.

The 15-year-old Praggnanandhaa (Elo rating 2608), playing in his maiden World Cup, did not seem overawed by the reputation and superior rating (Elo 2760) of his opponent and held him to a 29-move draw in a Grunfeld Burille Variation opening.

The duo will play the second game on Friday.

In the Gujrathi-Xiong match, the latter made a mistake under time pressure and allowed the Indian to work his way to a win and head into Friday's game with a big advantage.

Russia's Vladimir Fedoseev posted a win over Vladislav Kovalev in the first game to gain the advantage.

Meanwhile, Radosław Wojtaszek (Poland) held tournament favourite and world No.1 Magnus Carlsen to a 35-move draw in game 1.

