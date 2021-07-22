Czech cyclist tests positive for Covid-19-Czech team

Czech cyclist Michal Schlegel has tested positive for COVID-19, the fourth athlete on the central European nation's Olympic team to do so, it said on Thursday. Schlegel is now in isolation and will not take part in his Olympic race scheduled for Saturday, a team statement said.

Earlier on Thursday, Czech women's beach volleyball player Marketa Nausch-Slukova tested positive. So far, six team members, including four athletes, have tested positive for COVID-19, according to the team.

