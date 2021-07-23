Bavuma reprimanded for breaching ICC Code of Conduct

Left Menu

South Africa captain Temba Bavuma on Friday was reprimanded for breaching Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct during the first T20I against Ireland in Malahide on Monday.

23-07-2021
South Africa captain Temba Bavuma on Friday was reprimanded for breaching Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct during the first T20I against Ireland in Malahide on Monday. Bavuma was found to have breached Article 2.3 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to "use of an audible obscenity during an International Match."

In addition to this, one demerit point has been added to the disciplinary record of Bavuma, for whom it was the first offence in a 24-month period. The incident occurred in the sixth over of South Africa's innings, when Bavuma used an audible obscenity on being adjudged caught behind.

Bavuma admitted the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by Kevin Gallagher of the ICC International Panel of Match Referees and ratified by the ICC Cricket Operations department as per the COVID-19 interim playing regulations. There was no need for a formal hearing. On-field umpires Alan Neill and Mark Hawthorne, third umpire Rolland Black and fourth official Paul Reynolds levelled the charge.

Level 1 breaches carry a minimum penalty of an official reprimand, a maximum penalty of 50 per cent of a player's match fee, and one or two demerit points. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

