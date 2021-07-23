Left Menu

Rugby-Lions slam World Rugby for 'lack of foresight' on Jonker TMO appointment

British & Irish Lions assistant coach Robin McBryde believes World Rugby showed a lack of thorough planning after the appointment of South African Marius Jonker as the Television Match Official (TMO) for the first test against the Springboks. Jonker is a late replacement for New Zealander Brendon Pickerill, who did not travel for the game due to the COVID-19 pandemic, in Saturday's first test of the three-match series.

Reuters | Updated: 23-07-2021 13:44 IST | Created: 23-07-2021 13:44 IST
Rugby-Lions slam World Rugby for 'lack of foresight' on Jonker TMO appointment

British & Irish Lions assistant coach Robin McBryde believes World Rugby showed a lack of thorough planning after the appointment of South African Marius Jonker as the Television Match Official (TMO) for the first test against the Springboks.

Jonker is a late replacement for New Zealander Brendon Pickerill, who did not travel for the game due to the COVID-19 pandemic, in Saturday's first test of the three-match series. Jonker was criticised by Lions head coach Warren Gatland after the latter felt he had missed a potential red card for Bok scrumhalf Faf de Klerk in the 17-13 loss to South Africa ‘A’ last week.

McBryde believes World Rugby should have had a contingency in place should one of the neutral match officials be unavailable for any of the tests. "It was unexpected, we only found out on Wednesday," McBryde told reporters. He added "there is a slight lack of foresight" since the neutrality of the TMO position is so important. "There was not a Plan B put in place. But we have to get on with it."

World Rugby did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment on Jonker's appointment. McBryde added that the Lions coaching staff had a fruitful meeting with the on-field match officials, Australian referee Nic Berry and his assistants Ben O'Keeffe from New Zealand and Frenchman Mathieu Raynal.

"We met the three officials and went through everything that has happened to date (on the tour). They were reluctant to pass an opinion, but they are aware of it and they are confident they can come to the right decisions. "The TMO’s say is pretty final, and so it is an important position. But I’m sure there will be no issues at the weekend. The impression I got is that they want to move on and they trust in their own communication and understanding."

McBryde added the match officials have assured the Lions they have done their homework on the likely flashpoints in the game, which are the scrum and the Boks’ potent driving maul. "They have done their analysis on certain individuals from both teams. They have told us to trust them that they are ready for the weekend."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Websites of airlines, banks, tech companies down in widespread outage

Websites of airlines, banks, tech companies down in widespread outage

 Global
2
Ericsson, partners launch Ireland’s first indoor 5G network to boost manufacturing

Ericsson, partners launch Ireland’s first indoor 5G network to boost manufac...

 Ireland
3
FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STATE BANK OF INDIA HERE.

FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STA...

 India
4
Rains cause landslides in Pune district; water released from dam

Rains cause landslides in Pune district; water released from dam

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021