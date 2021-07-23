India all out for 225 in rain-curtailed 3rd ODI

Opting to bat, India were all out for 225 in 43.1 overs in the rain-curtailed third and final one-dayer against Sri Lanka here on Friday.

The match was reduced to a 47-over-a-side affair after rain interruption. India have already clinched the three-match series after winning the first two matches.

Brief Scores: India: (Prithvi Shaw 49, Sanju Samson 46, Suryakumar Yadav 40; Akila Dananjaya 3/44).

