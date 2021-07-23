Olympics-German cyclist Geschke tests positive for COVID-19, out of road race
German cyclist Simon Geschke tested positive for COVID-19 at the Tokyo Olympics and has pulled out of Saturday's road race, his team said on Friday.
Geschke was staying at a hotel with cycling teammates outside the Olympic village. All 13 other cyclists and team officials had previously tested negative and will undergo further tests.
