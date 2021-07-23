Left Menu

Olympics-German cyclist Geschke tests positive for COVID-19, out of road race

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 23-07-2021 20:32 IST | Created: 23-07-2021 20:32 IST
German cyclist Simon Geschke tested positive for COVID-19 at the Tokyo Olympics and has pulled out of Saturday's road race, his team said on Friday.

Geschke was staying at a hotel with cycling teammates outside the Olympic village. All 13 other cyclists and team officials had previously tested negative and will undergo further tests.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

