Chess World Cup: Vidit advances; Praggnanandhaa bows out
- Country:
- Russia
India No. 3 Vidit Santosh Gujrathi registered a 2-0 win over Jeffrey Xiong on Friday to advance to the fifth round in the FIDE chess World Cup here.
However, the good run of teenaged Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa ended with a 0.5-1.5 defeat to Frenchman Maxime Vachier-Lagrave in the fourth round.
The French GM came back strongly after having drawn the first game with a 33-move win in the second to send the highly-rated Indian prodigy packing.
Gujrathi, riding high after a good win in Thursday's first game, sealed a spot in the fifth round with a 43-move victory over his American opponent in a Pillsbury Defence opening.
The 15-year old Praggnanandhaa (Elo rating 2608), playing in his maiden World Cup, had posted three impressive wins, including one over veteran Michal Krasenkow in the third round, before Vachier-Lagrave proved his superiority.
Tournament favourite and world No.1 Magnus Carlsen of Norway was held to a draw in the second game by Radosław Wojtaszek (Poland) and the two will play a tie-break on Saturday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
'Stay home, stay safe:' Haitian Americans fret for relatives trapped by turmoil
FDA, CDC say fully vaccinated Americans don't need booster shot at this time
Haiti says 26 Colombians, two Haitian Americans among group that killed president
Indian-American health policy expert Meena Seshamani appointed to key Medicare position
Ex-Colombian military, Haitian Americans suspected in killing of Haiti president