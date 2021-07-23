Left Menu

Chess World Cup: Vidit advances; Praggnanandhaa bows out

PTI | Sochi | Updated: 23-07-2021 22:04 IST | Created: 23-07-2021 22:04 IST
Chess World Cup: Vidit advances; Praggnanandhaa bows out
  • Country:
  • Russia

India No. 3 Vidit Santosh Gujrathi registered a 2-0 win over Jeffrey Xiong on Friday to advance to the fifth round in the FIDE chess World Cup here.

However, the good run of teenaged Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa ended with a 0.5-1.5 defeat to Frenchman Maxime Vachier-Lagrave in the fourth round.

The French GM came back strongly after having drawn the first game with a 33-move win in the second to send the highly-rated Indian prodigy packing.

Gujrathi, riding high after a good win in Thursday's first game, sealed a spot in the fifth round with a 43-move victory over his American opponent in a Pillsbury Defence opening.

The 15-year old Praggnanandhaa (Elo rating 2608), playing in his maiden World Cup, had posted three impressive wins, including one over veteran Michal Krasenkow in the third round, before Vachier-Lagrave proved his superiority.

Tournament favourite and world No.1 Magnus Carlsen of Norway was held to a draw in the second game by Radosław Wojtaszek (Poland) and the two will play a tie-break on Saturday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Vaccinated people in Singapore make up three-quarters of recent COVID-19 cases

Vaccinated people in Singapore make up three-quarters of recent COVID-19 cas...

 Singapore
2
SC rejects pleas of telecom majors, including Vodafone Idea & Bharti Airtel, alleging errors in calculation of AGR-related dues.

SC rejects pleas of telecom majors, including Vodafone Idea & Bharti Airtel,...

 India
3
Safe House Technologies Continues to Raise Awareness on Cyber Security

Safe House Technologies Continues to Raise Awareness on Cyber Security

 India
4
Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22000.100: What's new?

Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22000.100: What's new?

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021