Olympics-Dutch rower Florijn tests positive for COVID-19, rowing federation says

Dutch rower Finn Florijn tested positive for COVID-19 at the Tokyo Olympics, the Royal Dutch Rowing Federation (KNRB) said in a Twitter post on Friday.

The 21-year-old Florijn, who was scheduled to take part in a men's single sculls repechage race on Saturday, has gone into quarantine and will no longer participate in the tournament, the KNRB said.

