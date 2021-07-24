Left Menu

Olympics-Dutch rower Florijn tests positive for COVID-19, rowing federation says

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 24-07-2021 03:37 IST | Created: 24-07-2021 03:37 IST
Dutch rower Finn Florijn tested positive for COVID-19 at the Tokyo Olympics, the Royal Dutch Rowing Federation (KNRB) said in a Twitter post on Friday.

The 21-year-old Florijn, who was scheduled to take part in a men's single sculls repechage race on Saturday, has gone into quarantine and will no longer participate in the tournament, the KNRB said.

