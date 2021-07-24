Soccer-Solskjaer signs new Man United deal until 2024
Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has signed a new deal that will keep the Norwegian at the club until at least 2024, the Premier League team said on Saturday.
Solskjaer, 48, led United to a second-placed finish in the league last season.
