Left Menu

Vice president hails Mirabai Chanu for winning silver medal in weightlifting at Olympics

The 26-year-old lifted a total of 202 kg 87kg115kg to better Karnam Malleswaris bronze in the 2000 Sydney Olympics.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-07-2021 15:58 IST | Created: 24-07-2021 15:42 IST
Vice president hails Mirabai Chanu for winning silver medal in weightlifting at Olympics
Weightlifter Mirabai Chanu (Photo/ KL Rahul Twitter) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Saturday congratulated weightlifter Mirabai Chanu for winning the silver medal for the country in Tokyo Olympics and said it had given Team India a fantastic start at the games.

Chanu ended India's 21-year wait for a weightlifting medal at the Olympics by clinching a silver medal in the 49 kg category to open the country's account in Tokyo.

''Hearty congratulations to Mirabai Chanu for winning a silver medal in 49 kg weightlifting competition and giving #TeamIndia a fantastic start at the #TokyoOlympics2020. The nation is very proud of her achievement. My best wishes for her future endeavours,'' Naidu said on his official Twitter handle.

Chanu became the first Indian weightlifter to win silver medal in Olympics. The 26-year-old lifted a total of 202 kg (87kg+115kg) to better Karnam Malleswari's bronze in the 2000 Sydney Olympics.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Vaccinated people in Singapore make up three-quarters of recent COVID-19 cases

Vaccinated people in Singapore make up three-quarters of recent COVID-19 cas...

 Singapore
2
SC rejects pleas of telecom majors, including Vodafone Idea & Bharti Airtel, alleging errors in calculation of AGR-related dues.

SC rejects pleas of telecom majors, including Vodafone Idea & Bharti Airtel,...

 India
3
SpaceX lands NASA launch contract for mission to Jupiter's moon Europa

SpaceX lands NASA launch contract for mission to Jupiter's moon Europa

 Global
4
Safe House Technologies Continues to Raise Awareness on Cyber Security

Safe House Technologies Continues to Raise Awareness on Cyber Security

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021