Olympics-Swimming-Japan gold medal hope Seto misses 400 medley final
Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 24-07-2021 16:38 IST | Created: 24-07-2021 16:28 IST
- Country:
- Japan
Japan's gold medal hope Daiya Seto failed to qualify for the men's 400 metres medley final after finishing ninth in the heats.
The 27-year-old Seto, the world champion and top ranked in the event, was the bronze medallist in Rio five years ago and favourite to win gold in Sunday's final before his shock exit. Australia's Brendon Smith was fastest with a time of 4:09.27 followed by New Zealand's Lewis Clareburt and American Chase Kalisz.
Advertisement
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
IAEA and Japan to monitor and review water discharge at Fukushima Daiichi
Taiwan receives 1.13 million COVID-19 vaccine doses from Japan
Peach Boy Riverside Episode 3 spoilers: Sally, Frau will meet walrus Seto & have a fight
'Desirable' for S.Korea president to visit Japan during Olympics amid disputes
1st batch of International Joint M.Tech. students from India, Japan graduate from IIT Guwahati