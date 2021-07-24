Left Menu

Cricket-Pakistan Super League to be held in Jan-Feb window next year

Reuters | Updated: 24-07-2021 20:38 IST | Created: 24-07-2021 20:33 IST
Cricket-Pakistan Super League to be held in Jan-Feb window next year
The 2021 edition of the PSL started in February in Pakistan but was suspended the next month due to COVID-19 cases among staff and players. Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

The Pakistan Super League (PSL) will be held in January and February next year, the country's cricket board said on Saturday following a meeting with the Twenty20 tournament's franchises. The tournament is usually held during February and March every year but the PCB is expecting Australia to tour Pakistan during that window, according to the sport's global governing body International Cricket Council's future tours programme.

The 2021 edition of the PSL started in February in Pakistan but was suspended the next month due to COVID-19 cases among staff and players. It was later completed in June in Abu Dhabi, with the Multan Sultans crowned champions.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Vaccinated people in Singapore make up three-quarters of recent COVID-19 cases

Vaccinated people in Singapore make up three-quarters of recent COVID-19 cas...

 Singapore
2
SpaceX lands NASA launch contract for mission to Jupiter's moon Europa

SpaceX lands NASA launch contract for mission to Jupiter's moon Europa

 Global
3
SC rejects pleas of telecom majors, including Vodafone Idea & Bharti Airtel, alleging errors in calculation of AGR-related dues.

SC rejects pleas of telecom majors, including Vodafone Idea & Bharti Airtel,...

 India
4
Safe House Technologies Continues to Raise Awareness on Cyber Security

Safe House Technologies Continues to Raise Awareness on Cyber Security

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021