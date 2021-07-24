Manipur CM N Biren Singh hails Mirabai Chanu's Olympic silver

Manipur CM Nongthombam Biren Singh on Saturday hailed Saikhom Mirabai Chanu for her silver-winning feat on the second day of the Tokyo Olympics, as the star weightlifter promised to win the gold medal during the next edition of the games.

Sports Minister, Manipur Letpao Haokip, Manipur Olympic Association (MOA) president Thokchom Radheshyam Singh also congratulated Mirabai for winning the second position in the 49 kg category.

''It's the starting point to get more medals in the future. I will go for the gold medal in the coming years,'' Mirabai told Manipur CM during a video call after her medal-winning performance.

''We Indians are proud of you. People of Manipur state are praying to God for earning medals by our players in 2020 Tokyo Olympic,'' CM Singh told the star athlete.

Talking to the media, Mirabai's father Saikhom Kriti Meitei expressed his happiness over the achievement of his youngest daughter. ''I am proud of my daughter. I will extend his maximum support to Mirabai in future also,'' said Meitei, who hails from a remote village Nongpok Kakching, situated 48 kms from Imphal city.

Her mother Tombi Leima, who runs a small eatery in her village narrated how she had supported Mirabai for her education in Nongren Gram Panchayat High School and Biramangal College, Sawombung from where she graduated and then sent her for training.

The AICC's Manipur in-charge and former Union Minister Bhakta Charan Das also congratulated Mirabai on behalf of his party.

