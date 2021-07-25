Tokyo Olympics opening drew 16.7 mln TV viewers - NBCUniversal

NBC's TV broadcast of the Tokyo Olympic Games opening ceremony drew 16.7 million viewers, the smallest audience since at least 1988, according to preliminary data provided by Comcast-owned NBCUniversal on Saturday.

Across all platforms, including NBCOlympics.com and the NBC Sports app, 17 million people watched the ceremony, the company said in an email.

