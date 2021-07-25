Olympics-Golf-World number one Rahm positive for COVID-19, out of Olympics
Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 25-07-2021 14:02 IST | Created: 25-07-2021 14:02 IST
- Country:
- Japan
World number one golfer Jon Rahm has tested positive for COVID-19 and has been ruled out of the Tokyo Olympics, the International Golf Federation said on Sunday.
The Spaniard had tested positive in the final testing protocol before leaving for the Olympics, the IGF said.
Advertisement
The men's competition starts on Thursday at Kasumigaseki Country Club. (Editing by Peter Rutherford)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Tokyo Olympics: We don't fear the stronger opponents anymore, says hockey forward Navneet
Tokyo Olympics: India cricketers rally behind Olympic-bound athletes
Tokyo Olympics: Spectators also barred from outlying venues
Tokyo 2020 CEO says Tokyo Olympics will create model for pandemic Games
Tokyo Olympics: No bronze medal match in hockey if one finalist forced out due to COVID