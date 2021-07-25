Left Menu

Olympics-Soccer-France leave it late to sink South Africa, Brazil held

France got their Olympic men's soccer campaign back on track as Teji Savanier netted a stoppage-time winner in their 4-3 victory over South Africa on Sunday while defending champions Brazil were held to a goalless draw by Ivory Coast.

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 25-07-2021 16:19 IST | Created: 25-07-2021 16:16 IST
Olympics-Soccer-France leave it late to sink South Africa, Brazil held
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • Japan

France got their Olympic men's soccer campaign back on track as Teji Savanier netted a stoppage-time winner in their 4-3 victory over South Africa on Sunday while defending champions Brazil were held to a goalless draw by Ivory Coast. Les Bleus, hammered 4-1 by Mexico in their Group A opener, trailed 3-2 with 10 minutes left but striker Andre-Pierre Gignac converted an 86th-minute penalty to complete his hat-trick before Savanier's late goal.

Brazil banged in four goals in their opening victory over Germany in Group D but their attack failed to fire against a resolute Ivory Coast side, managing only four shots on goal. There was late drama in the Group B meeting at the Ibaraki Kashima Stadium in Tokyo as Honduras forward Rigoberto Rivas found the net with three minutes remaining to hand New Zealand a 3-2 defeat.

Facundo Medina scored the only goal as Argentina responded to a shock 2-0 loss to Australia in their opener with a comfortable 1-0 victory over Egypt at the Sapporo Dome.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX lands NASA launch contract for mission to Jupiter's moon Europa

SpaceX lands NASA launch contract for mission to Jupiter's moon Europa

 Global
2
Sports News Roundup: Olympics-IOC's Bach draws ire in Japan over long opening ceremony speech; Gymnastics- For medals, U.S. women face biggest opponents - each other and more

Sports News Roundup: Olympics-IOC's Bach draws ire in Japan over long openin...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 1,919 - RKI; China's Sinovac evaluates vaccine plant in Chile and more

Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 1,919 - R...

 Global
4
Longer gap in Pfizer-BioNTech COVID vaccines boosts antibody levels: Study

Longer gap in Pfizer-BioNTech COVID vaccines boosts antibody levels: Study

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021