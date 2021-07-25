Cricket-Indian Premier League to resume on Sept. 19

The remaining matches of the Indian Premier League (IPL), which was suspended in May due to COVID-19, will resume from Sept. 19 in the United Arab Emirates, the Indian Cricket Board (BCCI) said on Sunday.

The IPL will resume with the Chennai Super Kings playing the Mumbai Indians on Sept. 19 in Dubai.

