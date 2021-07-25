Cricket-Indian Premier League to resume on Sept. 19
Reuters | Updated: 25-07-2021 19:08 IST | Created: 25-07-2021 19:08 IST
The remaining matches of the Indian Premier League (IPL), which was suspended in May due to COVID-19, will resume from Sept. 19 in the United Arab Emirates, the Indian Cricket Board (BCCI) said on Sunday.
The IPL will resume with the Chennai Super Kings playing the Mumbai Indians on Sept. 19 in Dubai.
Advertisement
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Dubai
- Mumbai Indians
- United Arab Emirates
- Chennai Super Kings
- Indian
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Dubai's ruler launches with big tech companies a national programme for coders
World's deepest pool for diving opens in Dubai
Mango varieties from north India on showcase in Dubai
BCCI officials to leave for Oman and Dubai for T20 WC preparations on Friday
Gold worth Rs 17.40 lakh seized from Dubai passenger at Jaipur airport