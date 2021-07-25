Left Menu

Cricket-Indian Premier League to resume on Sept. 19

Reuters | Updated: 25-07-2021 19:08 IST | Created: 25-07-2021 19:08 IST
The remaining matches of the Indian Premier League (IPL), which was suspended in May due to COVID-19, will resume from Sept. 19 in the United Arab Emirates, the Indian Cricket Board (BCCI) said on Sunday.

The IPL will resume with the Chennai Super Kings playing the Mumbai Indians on Sept. 19 in Dubai.

