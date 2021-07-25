Soccer-Hulk scores twice as Atletico beat Bahia 3-0
Hulk put Atletico ahead in the 58th minute when he finished deftly after a neatly worked one-two with Eduardo Sasha and he got a second from the penalty spot – his sixth of the league season – with 11 minutes remaining. Nathan got the third from close range in the final minute to deal Bahia their third defeat in a row and leave them eighth in the 20-team league.
Nathan got the third from close range in the final minute to deal Bahia their third defeat in a row and leave them eighth in the 20-team league. Atletico remain in second place, three points behind Palmeiras, who beat Fluminense 1-0 on Saturday.
