Soccer-Hulk scores twice as Atletico beat Bahia 3-0

Hulk put Atletico ahead in the 58th minute when he finished deftly after a neatly worked one-two with Eduardo Sasha and he got a second from the penalty spot – his sixth of the league season – with 11 minutes remaining. Nathan got the third from close range in the final minute to deal Bahia their third defeat in a row and leave them eighth in the 20-team league.

Reuters | Belo Horizonte | Updated: 25-07-2021 21:46 IST | Created: 25-07-2021 21:44 IST
Former Brazil striker Hulk scored twice in the second half and Nathan added a late third to give Atletico Mineiro a 3-0 win over Bahia in Brazil's Serie A on Sunday. Hulk put Atletico ahead in the 58th minute when he finished deftly after a neatly worked one-two with Eduardo Sasha and he got a second from the penalty spot – his sixth of the league season – with 11 minutes remaining.

Nathan got the third from close range in the final minute to deal Bahia their third defeat in a row and leave them eighth in the 20-team league. Atletico remain in second place, three points behind Palmeiras, who beat Fluminense 1-0 on Saturday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

