Tokyo Olympics: Mirabai Chanu, coach Vijay Sharma thank government for all support

Olympic silver medallist in weightlifting Mirabai Chanu on Sunday thanked the government for all the support extended to her in the wake of winning the silver medal in women's 49 kg weightlifting on Day 1 of the Olympics. On her social media accounts, Mirabai wrote, "Would like to specially thank Sports Authority of India (SAI) and Target Olympic Podium Scheme for extending every possible support for my continuous training in the country and abroad. This medal is only possible because of the teamwork. Thank you once again."

Mirabai travelled to St. Louis, USA with support through the TOPS scheme to work with renowned physical therapist, strength and conditioning coach Dr. Aaron Horschig ahead of the Olympics at a cost of 70 lakhs. This decision to send Mirabai to the USA was taken in a matter of a few hours after it became apparent that the country would close down for Indian travellers. She boarded a flight on May 1, a day before the US ruled not to let Indians fly there due to growing Covid-19 incidences in India.

Advertisement

According to SAI, the government had earlier funded her visit to the USA between October and December 2020 to visit Dr. Horschig to help her in improving her technique to prevent the pain that occurs in her shoulder and back. Apart from her visits to the USA for her stint with Dr. Horschig, the Government had assisted with her injury rehabilitation in 2018 with expert physios Heath Matthews and Shrikant Iyengar. The government had also provided her with a weightlifting platform in her hometown which she could use on non-training days.

Her participation in six international Olympic qualifier events through which she secured participation for the Tokyo Games was also funded by the Government. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)