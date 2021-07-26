Left Menu

Norway's Blummenfelt wins men's triathalon

PTI | Tokyo | Updated: 26-07-2021 06:29 IST | Created: 26-07-2021 06:29 IST
Norway's Kristian Blummenfelt has won the men’s triathlon in a time of one hour, 45 minutes and four seconds, 11 seconds ahead of Britain's Alex Yee.

New Zealand’s Hayden Wilde was third.

Blummenfelt is the first Norwegian to medal in triathlon, which combines swimming, cycling and running. He finished 13th in the Rio Games in 2016.

Blummenfelt was in fifth after the 1,500-meter swim and 40-kilometer cycling legs of the race before surging to the win in the final stage.

Britain's Jonathan Brownlee, who won silver in Rio and bronze in London in 2012, finished sixth.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

