Russian men beat US in volleyball match

The mens volleyball team from Russia has beaten the United States in pool-play action.The Russians took control when they held off two match points before taking the second set 27-25 to go up 2-0. The ROC team is now 2-0 after beating Argentina in their first match.In an earlier pool play match Monday, Iran beat Venezuela 3-0 for its second straight win.

PTI | Tokyo | Updated: 26-07-2021 10:18 IST | Created: 26-07-2021 10:11 IST
The men's volleyball team from Russia has beaten the United States in pool-play action.

The Russians took control when they held off two match points before taking the second set 27-25 to go up 2-0. The Americans rallied to win the third set before falling 25-23 in the final set for their first loss of the tournament.

The U.S. had swept France in its opening pool play match. The ROC team is now 2-0 after beating Argentina in their first match.

In an earlier pool play match Monday, Iran beat Venezuela 3-0 for its second straight win.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

