Soccer-Fernando Torres returns to Atletico as youth team coach

Former Atletico Madrid striker Fernando Torres has been appointed as the club's youth team coach. Torres worked in the academy set-up of his boyhood club last season as an assistant, and will make the step up to head coach for the 2021-22 campaign. "I'm proud and happy to be returning home.

Reuters | Madrid | Updated: 26-07-2021 13:54 IST | Created: 26-07-2021 13:54 IST
"I'm proud and happy to be returning home. It's an exciting challenge I've got in front of me and we'll give everything we can to continue to serve our club," Torres wrote on Twitter on Monday. The 37-year-old, who scored 121 goals in two spells for Atletico and also played for Liverpool and Chelsea, is joined by club captain Koke Resurrecion's brother, Borja, who will take charge of the Under-15s.

Fabio Futre, son of former Portugal international and Atletico forward Paulo, has been named as the club's Under-11 coach.

