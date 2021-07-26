Left Menu

Olympics-Cycling-'We like to see him interviewed'- Pidcock's mum savours win

After being crowned the youngest ever Olympic mountain bike champion, an emotional Tom did not forget to send a special message to his biggest fans. "I know that my mum and girlfriend are crying at home," he said.

Reuters | Izu | Updated: 26-07-2021 16:51 IST | Created: 26-07-2021 16:51 IST
Olympics-Cycling-'We like to see him interviewed'- Pidcock's mum savours win
  • Country:
  • Azerbaijan

Plenty of concerned parents can empathise with newly-crowned Olympic champion Tom Pidcock's mum, Sonia, who says keeping tabs on her 21-year-old son in Japan is proving to be trickier than ever. Leeds-born Pidcock stormed to victory on Monday to claim his country's first mountain bike gold medal.

With overseas fans banned for the Tokyo Games, Sonia joked she has been relying on television updates to catch a glimpse of her son in action, hoping for an interview in which he opens up a bit. "Being a son he's not that communicative, we don't get that many words," she told BBC Radio.

"We like to see him interviewed on telly so we can catch up with what he's doing, and how he's feeling!" There's no shortage of cycling pedigree in the Pidcock family, with Tom's father Giles representing Britain in the 1980 Olympic road race in Moscow and younger brother Joe joining Groupama-FDJ's development team this year.

Sonia, a physiotherapist, has paused her career to focus on supporting her two children as they chase lofty goals on their bikes. After being crowned the youngest ever Olympic mountain bike champion, an emotional Tom did not forget to send a special message to his biggest fans.

"I know that my mum and girlfriend are crying at home," he said. "It's sad that they can't be here but I see them when I get home."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: SpaceX lands NASA launch contract for mission to Jupiter's moon Europa; Former Virgin Galactic CEO to fly to space

Science News Roundup: SpaceX lands NASA launch contract for mission to Jupit...

 Global
2
Rumbling meteor lights up Norway; part of it may have landed near Oslo

Rumbling meteor lights up Norway; part of it may have landed near Oslo

 Norway
3
Singapore PM assures senior citizens of COVID vaccine safety

Singapore PM assures senior citizens of COVID vaccine safety

 Singapore
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. appeals court lifts CDC cruise ship restrictions in win for Florida; Vietnam says more U.S. vaccine donations expected after first 5 million doses and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. appeals court lifts CDC cruise ship restrictions i...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021