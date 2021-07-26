Soccer-Lamela departs as last of Spurs 'magnificent seven'
With Tottenham Hotspur confirming Erik Lamela joined Sevilla on Monday, the last of the signings - dubbed 'the magnificent seven' - to arrive in the wake of Gareth Bale's 85 million pound ($117.44 million) sale to Real Madrid in the summer of 2013 has left the club. What became of the seven signed in 2013?
(*Appearances and goals for Premier League only) Vlad Chiriches (27 appearances, 1 goal - 2013-15)
Seen as one of Europe's hottest young defenders when Spurs paid a reported 8.5 million pounds to secure his services from Steaua Bucharest, but struggled in England. Departed for Napoli in 2015 and remains in Serie A with Sassuolo.
Roberto Soldado (52 appearances, 7 goals - 2013-15) Spurs hoped the goalscoring void that Bale left would be filled by Soldado, who had netted 24 times in La Liga the previous campaign for Valencia - but it never quite happened.
Joined Villarreal in 2015 and is currently with La Liga's Levante. Paulinho (45 appearances, 6 goals - 2013-15)
Another who lasted just two years, the box-to-box midfielder was shipped off to China before enjoying an unlikely Indian summer at Barcelona in 2017-18, winning a league and cup double. Currently in Saudi Arabia with Al-Ahli.
Etienne Capoue (24 appearances, 1 goal - 2013-15) Never managed to establish himself at Spurs, but went on to have a stellar career in England with Watford.
Joined Villarreal in January, with whom he won the Europa League last season. Nacer Chadli (88 appearances, 15 goals - 2013-16)
Lasted a year longer than most of his new team mates, reaching double figures for league goals in 2014-15, however lost his place and departed for West Bromwich Albion in 2016. Came on as a substitute in Belgium's Euro 2020 quarter-final defeat by Italy, but had to be replaced due to injury just four minutes later.
Christian Eriksen (226 appearances, 51 goals - 2013-20) The standout, Eriksen was an ever-present during his six-and-a-half years in London, helping Spurs reach the 2019 Champions League final.
Joined Inter Milan in January 2020, winning Serie A last season. The Dane suffered a cardiac arrest during his country's Euro 2020 opening game against Finland earlier and it is unknown when, or if, he will return.
Erik Lamela (177 appearances, 17 goals - 2013-21) The final domino to fall, Lamela's time at the club was mired by injuries and inconsistent form after signing from AS Roma for a reported club-record 30 million pounds. ($1 = 0.7237 pounds)
