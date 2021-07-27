Salazar gets lifetime ban for sexual, emotional misconduct

Left Menu

Track coach Alberto Salazar has been permanently banned by the U.S. Center for SafeSport for sexual and emotional misconduct.Salazar has 10 days to appeal the decision, which was handed down Monday.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 27-07-2021 08:33 IST
Track coach Alberto Salazar has been permanently banned by the U.S. Center for SafeSport for sexual and emotional misconduct.

Salazar has 10 days to appeal the decision, which was handed down Monday. The SafeSport center does not reveal details of investigations.

In 2019, a handful of runners, including Mary Cain, Kara Goucher and Amy Yoder Begley, revealed that they had been emotionally and physically abused while working with Salazar as part of the Nike Oregon Project team.

In January 2020, SafeSport temporarily banned Salazar. The decision Monday makes it a permanent ban, pending any appeal.

The 62-year-old Salazar, who won the Boston and New York Marathons in the early 1980s and went on to coach a cadre of Olympic medalists including Mo Farah and Galen Rupp, did not immediately respond to an email from The Associated Press seeking comment.

His sanction was handed down as the Court of Arbitration for Sport considers an appeal of a separate case that led to Salazar's four-year ban for doping-related offenses.

In 2019, Salazar received the doping ban after a six-year investigation determined he had possessed and trafficked testosterone while also experimenting with athletes on how far they could push the envelope with certain performance enhancers without getting caught.

Shortly after the decision, Nike shuttered Salazar's running club.

