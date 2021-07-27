Left Menu

Olympics-Table Tennis-Japanese singles medal favourite Ito fired up after wins

Japanese medal favourite Mima Ito outplayed her Portuguese rival on Tuesday to move into the Round of 16 of the Olympic women's singles competition. The world number two, who together with her male compatriot Jun Mizutani brought Japan its first ever gold in the sport after an epic victory against China on Monday night in the mixed doubles, beat Portugal's Yu Fu 4-1.

Japanese medal favourite Mima Ito outplayed her Portuguese rival on Tuesday to move into the Round of 16 of the Olympic women's singles competition.

The world number two, who together with her male compatriot Jun Mizutani brought Japan its first ever gold in the sport after an epic victory against China on Monday night in the mixed doubles, beat Portugal's Yu Fu 4-1. "It's not that I got a proper rest last night, but I've completely switched my mind to focus on the singles... I'm feeling really confident," said Ito.

Ito is a central figure in Japan's table tennis squad at the Tokyo Games, as she holds winning records against some Chinese paddlers she will likely face in the upcoming rounds. The 20-year-old will face world number 41 Thai paddler Suthasini Sawettabut later in the day.

China's top paddlers also went all-in to win after a shocking night which ended with their team mates Liu Shiwen and Xu Xin suffering a surprise defeat. World number one and former Nanjing 2014 Youth Olympics champion Fan Zhendong, 24, marked his Olympic debut with a 4-0 victory over French paddler Emmanuel Lebesson.

"Competition is competition. I don't think too much," said Fan, brushing off pressure after China lost to Japan in the mixed doubles. Ma Long, 32, Rio Olympics champion secured his spot in the Round of 16 after a 4-1 win against India's Kamal Achanta.

Joining them in the next round is Brazil's Gustavo Tsuboi, currently ranked No. 37 in the men's singles, who beat Quadri Aruna, world number 21 and first African quarter-finalist at the 2016 Rio Games.

