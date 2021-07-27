Left Menu

Olympics-Gymnastics-Biles bid for gold record continues

Biles, who is leading the United States' defence of their women's gymnastics team title, is looking to add to her haul of four gold medals won at the 2016 Rio Olympics. Winning the six golds on offer in Japan would lift Biles to 10 – one more than Russian gymnast Larisa Latynina’s women’s record of nine gold medals won over three Olympic Games: Melbourne 1956, Rome 1960 and Tokyo 1964, and confirm her status as the greatest gymnast of all time.

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 27-07-2021 16:59 IST | Created: 27-07-2021 16:33 IST
Olympics-Gymnastics-Biles bid for gold record continues
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
  • Country:
  • Japan

Simone Biles continued her quest to become the greatest female Olympian here in Tokyo on Tuesday as she chases down the six gold medals she needs to rewrite the Olympic record books. Biles, who is leading the United States' defence of their women's gymnastics team title, is looking to add to her haul of four gold medals won at the 2016 Rio Olympics.

Winning the six golds on offer in Japan would lift Biles to 10 – one more than Russian gymnast Larisa Latynina's women's record of nine gold medals won over three Olympic Games: Melbourne 1956, Rome 1960 and Tokyo 1964, and confirm her status as the greatest gymnast of all time. It would also mark the highest number of gold medals won by any woman in any Olympic sport.

Only Michael Phelps, with his 23 swimming golds, has won more. Biles would eclipse four athletes on nine -- Latynina, swimmer Mark Spitz and track and field athletes Paavo Nurmi and Carl Lewis. The U.S. has dominated the team event in recent major championships but there have be warning signs flashing in Tokyo.

Led by Biles, the reigning world and Olympic all-around champion, the U.S. had been expected to saunter away with the team title for a third successive Games, but an uninspired display in Sunday's qualifying that saw the resurgent Russians shine has sparked rumblings that the American reign is in danger. Russia, competing at the Tokyo Games as representatives of the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) because the country was stripped of its flag and anthem for doping offences, have not won the women's team title since competing as the United Team at the 1992 Barcelona Olympics.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FTSE 100 falls on weakness in energy, banking shares; virus worries remain

FTSE 100 falls on weakness in energy, banking shares; virus worries remain

 United Kingdom
2
Health News Roundup: Moderna in talks with FDA to expand COVID-19 vaccine pediatric study; How the Delta variant upends assumptions about the coronavirus and more

Health News Roundup: Moderna in talks with FDA to expand COVID-19 vaccine pe...

 Global
3
What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: S.Korea starts vaccination for 55-59 age group as COVID-19 caseloads remain high; Ghana aims to receive 18 million COVID shots by October and more

Health News Roundup: S.Korea starts vaccination for 55-59 age group as COVID...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021