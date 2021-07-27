Left Menu

Cricket-Sri Lanka v India T20 postponed after Krunal Pandya's positive COVID test

The second Twenty20 international between Sri Lanka and India, scheduled for Tuesday in Colombo, has been pushed back by a day after India's Krunal Pandya tested positive for COVID-19, the country's cricket board (BCCI) announced hours before the game.

Reuters | Updated: 27-07-2021 16:52 IST | Created: 27-07-2021 16:52 IST
The second Twenty20 international between Sri Lanka and India, scheduled for Tuesday in Colombo, has been pushed back by a day after India's Krunal Pandya tested positive for COVID-19, the country's cricket board (BCCI) announced hours before the game. "Following the Rapid Antigen Tests conducted ahead of the match on Tuesday morning, India all-rounder Krunal Pandya was found to be positive. The medical teams have identified eight members as close contacts," BCCI said in a statement.

The teams will now play the remaining two fixtures of the three-match series on consecutive days, with the third match also to be played in Colombo. India won the first game by 38 runs in Colombo on Sunday. The positive test could give Indian batsmen Prithvi Shaw and Suryakumar Yadav a nervous wait as they were picked for India's test series against England and were slated to travel at the end of the Sri Lanka tour.

