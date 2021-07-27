Left Menu

England tour: India has centre wicket training; Pant bats in the nets

PTI | Durham | Updated: 27-07-2021 21:23 IST | Created: 27-07-2021 21:23 IST
England tour: India has centre wicket training; Pant bats in the nets
Ahead of the gruelling five Test match series against England, the Indian Test team led by skipper Virat Kohli, had a centre wicket training at the Durhan Cricket Club here on Tuesday.

Aggressive wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant, who had joined the Test team after recovering from Covid-19, also batted in the nets.

''TeamIndia back at it and having a centre wicket training at Durham Cricket Club ahead of the five-match Test series against England,'' the BCCI said in a tweet.

The BCCI also posted pictures of Test specialist Cheteshwar Pujara, flamboyant batsman KL Rahul, his Karnataka teammate and opener Mayank Agarwal and skipper Kohli batting in the nets.

Similarly vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane and experienced opener Rohit Sharma too batted in the nets, as per the pictures tweeted by the Board.

Earlier, the team played a three-day warm-up game against County XI here as a part of their preparation for the Test series. The game ended in a draw.

The first Test starts at Trent Bridge, Nottingham from August 4.

