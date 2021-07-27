Soccer-Spurs to trial NHS COVID Pass for Arsenal friendlies

Left Menu

Tottenham Hotspur will trial the use of the NHS COVID Pass to verify the COVID-19 vaccination status of supporters attending their men's and women's pre-season friendlies against Arsenal next month, the Premier League club said on Tuesday. Tottenham host champions Manchester City in their Premier League opener on Aug. 15 after Arsenal kick off the new season at promoted Brentford two days earlier.

Tottenham Hotspur will trial the use of the NHS COVID Pass to verify the COVID-19 vaccination status of supporters attending their men's and women's pre-season friendlies against Arsenal next month, the Premier League club said on Tuesday. The men's game kicks off at 2pm before the women's team take on their north London rivals at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Aug. 8.

Supporters over the age of 18 must provide proof of a second COVID-19 vaccine dose or a negative test result within the 48 hours before the game. "This follows recent government announcements and the necessity for the club to begin preparations for the potential of full vaccination against COVID-19 being a condition of entry to large events from 1 October," the club said in a statement.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson lifted COVID-19 restrictions in England on July 19. New daily cases in the current wave peaked two days earlier at 54,674 and have since more than halved, to 24,950 new cases on Monday.

