Soccer-Man United agree deal to sign Real centre back Varane

Reuters | Updated: 27-07-2021 23:43 IST | Created: 27-07-2021 23:43 IST
Manchester United have agreed a deal in principle to sign France centre back Raphael Varane from La Liga side Real Madrid, the Premier League club said on Tuesday.

The transfer will be completed "subject to a medical and to player terms being finalised", the club added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

