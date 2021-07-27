Soccer-Man United agree deal to sign Real centre back Varane
Manchester United have agreed a deal in principle to sign France centre back Raphael Varane from La Liga side Real Madrid, the Premier League club said on Tuesday.
The transfer will be completed "subject to a medical and to player terms being finalised", the club added.
