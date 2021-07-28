Left Menu

Olympics-IOC says has 'huge respect and support' for Biles

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 28-07-2021 08:18 IST | Created: 28-07-2021 08:18 IST
Olympics-IOC says has 'huge respect and support' for Biles
  • Country:
  • Japan

The International Olympic Committee has "huge respect and support" for American gymnast Simone Biles, who pulled out of Tuesday's team event at the Tokyo Olympic Games, IOC spokesman Mark Adams said on Wednesday.

Multiple Olympic champion Biles, one of the biggest names at the Games, decided to pull out of her team gymnastics finals, saying mental health was more important than sports.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Asus rolls out Android 11 update for ROG Phone 3

Asus rolls out Android 11 update for ROG Phone 3

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Australia's Victoria to ease COVID-19 curbs, Sydney cases rise; How the Delta variant upends assumptions about the coronavirus and more

Health News Roundup: Australia's Victoria to ease COVID-19 curbs, Sydney cas...

 Global
3
UCO Bank net profit jumps over 4-fold to Rs 102 cr in Q1

UCO Bank net profit jumps over 4-fold to Rs 102 cr in Q1

 India
4
Workplace admins can now disable file sharing in Google Chat

Workplace admins can now disable file sharing in Google Chat

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021