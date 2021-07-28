Left Menu

Olympics-Archery-S.Korea's Jang knocked out in surprise loss to Japan's Nakamura

The Japanese archer said the win was her first against a rival from South Korea, long-dominant in archery with the women's team matching their the longest gold streak with nine straight medals in Tokyo. "I was really nervous but trying to keep my pace.

Reuters | Updated: 28-07-2021 10:28 IST | Created: 28-07-2021 10:28 IST
South Korean archer Jang Minhee, already a gold medallist in the team competition and ranked second-top seed for the women's individual matchplay contest, suffered a surprise knockout on Wednesday, losing to unheralded Japanese athlete Miki Nakamura.

Miki Nakamura beat Jang by 6-2, shooting more perfect 10s in their match-up, in hot, blustery conditions in Tokyo. The Japanese archer said the win was her first against a rival from South Korea, long-dominant in archery with the women's team matching their the longest gold streak with nine straight medals in Tokyo.

"I was really nervous but trying to keep my pace. Wind was helping too, but I am going to be humble for the next round," Nakamura said, speaking after her win. She said cheers from home fans and familiarity with Tokyo's weather was an advantage for her. After the loss, South Korea's Jang choked up and was unable to answer reporters' questions before leaving the event.

Her defeat came after teammate Kim Je Deok, nicknamed the 'archery genius', who won two golds in teams' events, also suffered a defeat in the men's individual round on Tuesday.

