Tokyo Olympics: World No.1 Deepika Kumari beats Jennifer Mucino-Fernandez 6-4 in closely fought contest
World No. 1 archer Deepika Kumari defeated USA's Jennifer Mucino-Fernandez in the ongoing Tokyo 2020 Olympics here at Yumenoshima Ranking Field on Wednesday. The India archer defeated her opponent from the US 6-4 in the 1/16 eliminations round.
- Country:
- Japan
World No. 1 archer Deepika Kumari defeated USA's Jennifer Mucino-Fernandez in the ongoing Tokyo 2020 Olympics here at Yumenoshima Ranking Field on Wednesday. The India archer defeated her opponent from the US 6-4 in the 1/16 eliminations round. Deepika disappointed in the first set as she registered a score of 25 while the opponent from the US scored 26 to take a 2-0 lead.
In the second set, Deepika was able to make a comeback and hence she brought the scoreline level to 2-2. Continuing from where she left off, the Indian archer dominated the third set, and she went on to take a 4-2 lead in the match. Deepika was not able to wrap up the match in Set 4 as Fernandez made a comeback, bringing the scoreline level at 4-4 and the match progressed to the fifth and deciding set.
However, in the deciding set, Deepika held her own to win the match 6-4, and as a result, she progressed to the 1/8 eliminations round. Earlier in the day, Tarundeep Rai and Pravin Jadhav crashed out of men's individual archery after losing in the 1/16 eliminations round.
India's mixed team of Deepika Kumari and Pravin Jadhav on Saturday had lost their quarter-final clash of the Archery Mixed Team event. South Korea's An San and Kim Je Deok defeated the Indian pair 6-2 in the quarterfinals. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Canada's Bianca Andreescu pulls out of Tokyo Olympics
Kerala sports minister to seek Centre's nod to be official representative in Tokyo Olympics
My sole focus is successful campaign at Tokyo Olympics: Rohidas
Tokyo Olympics: UP govt to give Rs 6 crore to gold medal winners from state
Tokyo Olympics: IOA VP strongly opposes Madhukant Pathak's inclusion in Indian contingent