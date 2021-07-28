PCI conduct unbecoming, says HC on 5-time Paralympian shooter not being selected for Tokyo games

The conduct of Paralympics Committee of India (PCI) in selecting another player over 5-time Paralympian Naresh Kumar Sharma was "unbecoming of a public sporting body" which has to maintain a fair, transparent and inclusionary approach, the Delhi High Court has said.

Justice Rekha Palli noted that in spite of Sharma -- an Arjuna Awardee and Rajiv Gandhi State Sports Awardee -- fulfilling the existing criteria for selection, PCI raised certain concerns with the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) to ensure the selection of Deepak for the R-7 shooting event and violated its own criteria for the selection of the Paralympic shooting team.

Advertisement

By failing to inform Sharma and shooters that scores from the Novi Sad Grand Prix 2021 — where Deepak participated -- would be accepted for the selection to the Tokyo Paralympics, the PCI appeared to have acted in a discriminatory manner, the judge said.

"I do find prima facie merit in the averment that the PCI Selection Committee did adopt different standards vis-à-vis the respondent no.4 (Deepak) and other Para Shooters," the court stated in its July 27 order, passed in Sharma's petition against his non-selection.

The court directed the Sports Ministry to examine the aspect and take action if necessary.

"The manner in which the PCI went above and beyond to raise concerns in respect of respondent no.4 with the IPC, secure an alternate method for him to score additional points without informing any other Para Shooter of the same, and eventually ensure his selection does merit a careful examination," the court opined.

The court refused however to interfere with the selection of the other player over Sharma at this belated stage.

"I do not find any reason to grant the petitioner's prayer to have his name included in the list of athletes for the R-7 event at the 2020 Tokyo Paralympics at this belated stage when the Shooting team has already been placed in a bubble for the purpose of the Paralympics," the court stated.

Sharma, who was represented by advocates Varun Singh and Satyam Singh, alleged that Deepak was permitted and guided by the authorities to participate in the grand prix event in order to enable him to become eligible for the Paralympics, in spite of the event being an unrecognised one.

The PCI, represented by Advocate Naveen Kumar, contended that it was doing its best to select the best candidates and Deepak was the one with the highest score in the relevant category.

It was also submitted that the Novi Sad Grand Prix was one of the World Shooting Para Sports (WSPS) events in which many countries participated.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)