Left Menu

First team players Shaw, Surya, Chahar, Chahal out, net bowlers inducted in India's 15-man squad

PTI | Colombo | Updated: 28-07-2021 18:51 IST | Created: 28-07-2021 18:51 IST
First team players Shaw, Surya, Chahar, Chahal out, net bowlers inducted in India's 15-man squad
  • Country:
  • Sri Lanka

India will miss the services of eight key players, including six sure shot first XI men, due to isolation protocols after Krunal Pandya tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of the second T20 International against Sri Lanka.

India's squad strength is now 15 instead of 24.

All four net bowlers --- Ishan Porel, Sandeep Warrier, Simarjeet Singh and R Sai Kishore -- have been included the main team with nine players unavailable.

According to sources, apart from Krunal, the eight others who are out of the series and not allowed to come to ground despite testing negative are Hardik Pandya, Prithvi Shaw, Suryakumar Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Krishnappa Gowtham, Ishan Kishan, Manish Pandey. One among Chahar brothers -- Deepak and Rahul has also been isolated.

In such a situation, it is expected that both Devdutt Padikkal and Ruturaj Gaikwad will get their debut T20I caps along with Chetan Sakariya.

Squad: Shikhar Dhawan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devdutt Padikkal, Nitish Rana, Sanju Samson (wk), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, R Sai Kishore, Chetan Sakariya, Ishan Porel, Sandeep Warrier, Simarjeet Singh, Varun Chakravarthy, Navdeep Saini, Kuldeep Yadav, Rahul/Deepak Chahar (not confirmed).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
BAT first-half sales top estimates buoyed by cigarette alternatives

BAT first-half sales top estimates buoyed by cigarette alternatives

 United Kingdom
2
Asus rolls out Android 11 update for ROG Phone 3

Asus rolls out Android 11 update for ROG Phone 3

 Global
3
DIRECT EXCHANGE RATES

DIRECT EXCHANGE RATES

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Australia's Victoria to ease COVID-19 curbs, Sydney cases rise; How the Delta variant upends assumptions about the coronavirus and more

Health News Roundup: Australia's Victoria to ease COVID-19 curbs, Sydney cas...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021