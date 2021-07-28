Left Menu

Sri Lanka defeated India by four wickets in the second Twenty20 to level the three-match series 1-1, here on Wednesday.Invited to bat, a depleted India scored 132 for five on a sluggish pitch but defended the total against the hosts, who overhailed the target with two balls to spare.Skipper Shikhar Dhawan top-scored for the Indians with his 40-run knock while Sri Lankan off-spinner Akila Dananjaya 229 took two of the four wickets that fell.Dhanajaya de Silva made unbeaten 40 while Minod Bhanuka scored 36 in Sri Lankas reply.

PTI | Colombo | Updated: 28-07-2021 23:32 IST | Created: 28-07-2021 23:32 IST
Sri Lanka level series with 4-wicket win in 2nd T20
  • Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka defeated India by four wickets in the second Twenty20 to level the three-match series 1-1, here on Wednesday.

Invited to bat, a depleted India scored 132 for five on a sluggish pitch but defended the total against the hosts, who overhailed the target with two balls to spare.

Skipper Shikhar Dhawan top-scored for the Indians with his 40-run knock while Sri Lankan off-spinner Akila Dananjaya (2/29) took two of the four wickets that fell.

Dhanajaya de Silva made unbeaten 40 while Minod Bhanuka scored 36 in Sri Lanka's reply. Indian leg spinner Kuldeep Yadav took two wickets.

The final match of the series will be played on Thursday.

Brief Scores: India: 132 for 5 in 20 overs. (S Dhawan 40, D Padikkal 29; A Dananjaya 2/29, D Shanaka 1/14, W Hasaranga 1/30).

Sri Lanka: 133 for 6 in 19.4 overs. (M Bhanuka 36, D de Silva 40 not out; K Yadav 2/30) PTI AT AT AT

