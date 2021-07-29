Left Menu

Tokyo Olympics: Indian Men's Hockey team defeat Argentina 3-1, enter QFs

India men's hockey team defeated defending Olympic Champion Argentina by 3-1 in their fourth group A game here at Oi Hockey Stadium- North Pitch on Thursday.

ANI | Tokyo | Updated: 29-07-2021 08:57 IST | Created: 29-07-2021 08:57 IST
Tokyo Olympics: Indian Men's Hockey team defeat Argentina 3-1, enter QFs
Team India (Photo: Twitter/Hockey India). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Japan

India men's hockey team defeated defending Olympic Champion Argentina by 3-1 in their fourth group A game here at Oi Hockey Stadium- North Pitch on Thursday. With this win, the Indian men's hockey team has qualified for the quarterfinals in the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

India started the match at a good pace as defenders gave no clear-cut chance to defending champion to find that rhythm in midfield. Dilpreet Singh had India's best chance in quarter one but it was kept out by the Argentine goalkeeper by a very good save. India's finishing was not clinical even in the second quarter and it remained scoreless after the end of the first half.

In the third quarter, the pressure by Indian forwards finally delivered as Varun Kumar gave the team a much-needed breakthrough after converting a very well worked penalty corner. In the dying minutes of the quarter, Graham Reid's men were close to double their lead but Argentina goalkeeper Juan Manuel came big for his team again by saving a nicely worked PC by the Indian team.In the fourth quarter, Argentina responded well by converting a PC and levelled the match against India as Casella stormed the ball past Sreejesh. With the match going for a draw, Vivek Sagar Prasad came with an absolute poacher of a finish to regain the lead for the team. Minutes later Harmanpreet Singh came clutch for India from PC and sealed the match for India.

After this victory, India has now won three matches in their group. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
BAT first-half sales top estimates buoyed by cigarette alternatives

BAT first-half sales top estimates buoyed by cigarette alternatives

 United Kingdom
2
Here Comes a Sound of Change - Nothing ear (1)

Here Comes a Sound of Change - Nothing ear (1)

 United Kingdom
3
FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STATE BANK OF INDIA HERE.

FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STAT...

 India
4
Nehru Science Centre holds online lecture on Space Tourism: The Next Frontier

Nehru Science Centre holds online lecture on Space Tourism: The Next Frontie...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021