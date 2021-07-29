Left Menu

Tokyo Olympics: Satish Kumar punches his way to QFs after defeating Ricardo Brown 4-1

India boxer Satish Kumar progressed into the quarter-finals of the men's super heavyweight (+95kg) category in the Tokyo Olympics after defeating Ricardo Brown of Jamaica in the Round of 16 here at the Kokugikan Arena. Satish defeated Ricardo Brown by a split decision of 4-1 on Thursday.

ANI | Tokyo | Updated: 29-07-2021 09:16 IST | Created: 29-07-2021 09:16 IST
Tokyo Olympics: Satish Kumar punches his way to QFs after defeating Ricardo Brown 4-1
Satish Kumar (Photo: Boxing Federation of India's Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Japan

India boxer Satish Kumar progressed into the quarter-finals of the men's super heavyweight (+95kg) category in the Tokyo Olympics after defeating Ricardo Brown of Jamaica in the Round of 16 here at the Kokugikan Arena. Satish defeated Ricardo Brown by a split decision of 4-1 on Thursday. Kumar took the first round comprehensively as all judges voted in his favour. Boxing in red, the Indian pugilist continued from where he left off and thrashed Brown with some quality right hook and body shots during the second round.

With knockout as his only option in the third round, Brown was kept at the bay for almost most of the round by the Indian. Satish didn't take any chances as he bagged the match by some smart defence and marched into the next round. Earlier on Wednesday, Boxer Pooja Rani (75kg) stormed into the quarter-finals of the women's middleweight (69-75kg) category after defeating Ichrak Chaib of Algeria in the Round of 16 5-0.

On Tuesday, Lovlina Borgohain (69kg) had stormed into the quarter-finals of the women's welterweight (69-75kg) category in the Tokyo Olympics after defeating Nadine Apetz of Germany in the Round of 16 here at the Kokugikan Arena. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
BAT first-half sales top estimates buoyed by cigarette alternatives

BAT first-half sales top estimates buoyed by cigarette alternatives

 United Kingdom
2
Here Comes a Sound of Change - Nothing ear (1)

Here Comes a Sound of Change - Nothing ear (1)

 United Kingdom
3
FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STATE BANK OF INDIA HERE.

FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STAT...

 India
4
Nehru Science Centre holds online lecture on Space Tourism: The Next Frontier

Nehru Science Centre holds online lecture on Space Tourism: The Next Frontie...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021