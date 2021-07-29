Olympics-Athletes-Australian athletes isolating after Kendricks COVID positive
Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 29-07-2021 10:38 IST | Created: 29-07-2021 10:38 IST
- Country:
- Japan
Members of the Australian track and field team at the Tokyo Olympics are isolating in their rooms after American pole vaulter Sam Kendricks tested positive for COVID-19, the Australian Olympic Committee said on Thursday.
"Members of the Australian track and field team are now undergoing testing procedures in line with Australian Olympic team protocols," the AOC said in a statement.
Advertisement
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Australian
- Tokyo Olympics
- Australian Olympic Committee
- American
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Australian city of Sydney extends lockdown by 2 weeks amid Delta outbreak
Australian prosecutors drop needles in strawberries charge against woman
Australian COVID-19 outbreak threatens Melbourne, Sydney stabilises
Australian leaders under pressure to contain COVID-19 outbreak
Olympics-Australian tennis player De Minaur becomes latest athlete to miss Games