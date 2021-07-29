Left Menu

Olympics-Athletes-Australian athletes isolating after Kendricks COVID positive

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 29-07-2021 10:38 IST | Created: 29-07-2021 10:38 IST
Members of the Australian track and field team at the Tokyo Olympics are isolating in their rooms after American pole vaulter Sam Kendricks tested positive for COVID-19, the Australian Olympic Committee said on Thursday.

"Members of the Australian track and field team are now undergoing testing procedures in line with Australian Olympic team protocols," the AOC said in a statement.

