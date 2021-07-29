Olympics-Athletes-Australian athletes isolating after Kendricks COVID positive

Members of the Australian track and field team at the Tokyo Olympics are isolating in their rooms after American pole vaulter Sam Kendricks tested positive for COVID-19, the Australian Olympic Committee said on Thursday.

"Members of the Australian track and field team are now undergoing testing procedures in line with Australian Olympic team protocols," the AOC said in a statement.

Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)